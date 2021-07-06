‘Yes, I am concerned’: Doctors ask more Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 154 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, the nation’s top doctors are encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves, especially after a long, holiday weekend.

All eyes on are the COVID-19 Delta variant, with more than half of the country’s population still unvaccinated.

Dr. Bechara Choucair is the Vaccinations Coordinator for the White House.

He says at the end of May, the variant accounted for only 2.7% of cases. Now, more than a quarter of all new cases come from that variant.

“Now, the good news about the Delta variant is that we know vaccines work,” says Dr. Choucair. “So now we have one more reason for people to get vaccinated.”

Here at home, just under 45% of Vanderburgh County is fully immunized, according to the state’s online dashboard.

That has local health officials like Dr. Robert Spear worried. He is the health officer at the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

“We are just begging people to go out and get vaccinated,” says Dr. Spear.

This comes as last week, Vanderburgh County reported 87 total cases and two deaths. That is more than three times the number of cases reported the previous week.

“I am worried about it right now,” says Dr. Spear, “because if we want a successful school year coming up, we are going to need a lot more people vaccinated.”

It is the same story in Warrick County. Weekly cases jumped from seven to 21 - three times the number of cases in just one week, where 50% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Choucair encourages anyone still hesitant about getting a vaccine to talk to their doctor or vaccinated friends and family.

“If we give people answers,” says Dr. Choucair, “if we give people facts, they will be more inclined to get vaccinated.”

If you are vaccinated, Dr. Choucair says you still have a role to play. Officials encourage you to share your experience with loved ones.

“People trust people they know,” says Dr. Choucair. “We all have a role to play. So we want to make sure we are doing that.”

On Tuesday, Vanderburgh County reported six new cases, and there were five new cases reported in Warrick County.

No new deaths in any of our counties.

Despite the increase in the local cases, all of our Indiana counties are still in the blue on the state’s county metrics map.

