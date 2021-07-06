Union County wrestler heads to Naval Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Union County High School wrestling star Payne Carr entered the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland to begin basic training.

At the Naval Academy, he will not only serve his country, but he plans to compete with their NCAA Division I wrestling team.

His former head coach, Robert Ervin, believes he was born for the path he’s taking.

“He’s always had strong character,” Ervin said. “He has always worked really hard at everything that he does, so I think being in the United States Naval Academy is just a perfect fit. I know he’s going to change lives, he’ll be a real honorable person.”

This past year, Carr won the individual state title in the 152-pound weight class and helped Union County to its 13th team state title in school history, which marked their 6th consecutive state championship.

His parents said it has always been his dream to be an Olympic wrestler, so they believe his start in the Naval Academy is a great first step.

“I can’t explain how proud, I can tell you that I’m extremely proud, how proud I am I can’t explain,” Jon Carr shared. “He is serving to everybody. He serves the community, serves his team. I’ve always heard stories about how great of a teammate he is when I’m not around, I see it when I am around. He is incredibly intelligent.”

“This is his role in life,” Joni Carr said. “It really is.”

Carr plans to study engineering in the four-year program while pursuing his wrestling goals.

