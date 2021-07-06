Birthday Club
UE launching its Music Community Conservatory in August

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this year, the University of Evansville announced the creation of the UE Music Conservatory to serve students and the community.

[Officials: UE no longer eliminating music program]

Beginning this fall, school officials say the Conservatory will expand its offerings to provide musical opportunities and lifelong learning for all ages.

Those lessons and classes will begin in August.

Leaders say Conservatory membership will allow students to take private instrument or voice lessons from UE’s music faculty.

According to a press release, students will also have opportunities for masterclasses and coaching, recitals with a provided pianist, reduced class rates, a discount toward the UE Summer Music Camp and a guaranteed talent-based scholarship toward a UE music degree.

A variety of classes will also be available to the community, accommodating many age groups and skill levels. Those courses include chamber music, group piano, audition preparation, drumming, ensembles and more.

Registration for classes is now open.

UE says they will continue to offer existing services through the Conservatory, including community ensembles such as UE Choral Society, UE Symphony Orchestra, and the UE Community Band.

Rehearsals are held on a weekly basis and performances are presented each semester.

The Suzuki Program will also continue as part of the community conservatory. Founded in 1972, officials say the program teaches more than 100 students aged 4-17 in the Tri-State region.

