Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Seconds before fireworks lit up the sky in Owensboro, attention turned to the Ohio River as a van was rolling into the water with children trapped inside.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and is already spreading bands of rain and gust winds into Florida. Elsa’s center is now in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico after the tropical storm made landfall in Cuba Monday.

Meanwhile, search crews continue to sort through the rubble of that collapsed condo in Surfside as Elsa pushes closer.

Some golden moments are just weeks away for Evansville swimmer Mikaela Jenkins, who takes her Paralympic Dreams to the pool in Tokyo.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Jessy Barnett.
Police: Evansville adult entertainment store robbed, man arrested
Officials: Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle on US 60 East in Henderson Co.
Officials: Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle on US 60 East in Henderson Co.
Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station
Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station
Shooting at Dollar General on Weinbach
Person shot outside Evansville Dollar General

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 7/6
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 7/6
Power outage reported in Webster Co.
Power restored after reported outage in Webster Co.
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
3 people treated for firework-related injuries over holiday weekend