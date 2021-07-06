Birthday Club
Toyota donates vehicles to KCTCS auto tech programs

(WHSV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated 32 cars for automative technology programs to 11 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Techincal College System (KCTCS).

Of those 11 colleges, both Madisonville Community College and Owensboro Community and Techincal College are receiving vehicles.

Toyota officials say the types of vehicles donated include Camry, Avalon and Lexus and range from 2018-2021 models, including several hybrids.

They say these vehicles will give KCTCS students the chance to learn the latest technology in the automotive world.

Officials say many of the colleges would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology.

KCTCS leaders say the automotive technology program provides students with knowledge in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing and repairing automobiles.

The program prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry.

Colleges receiving vehicles are:

  • Ashland Community and Technical College
  • Big Sandy Community and Technical College
  • Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
  • Gateway Community and Technical College
  • Hazard Community and Technical College
  • Jefferson Community and Technical College
  • Madisonville Community College
  • Owensboro Community and Technical College
  • Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College
  • Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
  • West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

