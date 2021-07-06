Steamy and unsettled through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Typical July weather pattern setting up across the Midwest. The Tri-State will have daily highs of 85-90 with a few scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon and early evening. No major weather system is on the horizon, so the atmosphere will just stew in its own juices through the weekend. Daily thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but their coverage and intensity will be limited. Tropical Storm Elsa will move onshore near Tampa, Florida on Wednesday and then skirt up the eastern seaboard as a tropical depression before heading back out to sea as a tropical storm near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay Thursday night and Friday.

