Power restored after reported outage in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Over 1,000 customers temporarily experienced a power outage in Webster County Monday night.

LG&E and KU reported the power outage.

The majority of those folks were in the Clay area and to the east.

The estimated time for power to be restored was originally around midnight, but crews repaired the outage about two hours earlier.

Webster County Emergency Management says Pleasant Valley Church served as a cooling center if anyone needed it.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.