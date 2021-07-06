Birthday Club
Power restored after reported outage in Webster Co.

Power outage reported in Webster Co.
Power outage reported in Webster Co.(LG&E and KU)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Over 1,000 customers temporarily experienced a power outage in Webster County Monday night.

LG&E and KU reported the power outage.

The majority of those folks were in the Clay area and to the east.

The estimated time for power to be restored was originally around midnight, but crews repaired the outage about two hours earlier.

Webster County Emergency Management says Pleasant Valley Church served as a cooling center if anyone needed it.

