Owensboro man arrested after short chase in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested after a short chase with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they tried to pull a car over on Parrish Avenue just after 1 Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they suspected a drunk driver.

The car took off, but deputies say it then stopped on West Fourth Street and Plum Street and the driver tried to run away.

Deputies say they caught up to him.

The sheriff’s office says Roger Douglas was arrested. He’s facing several charges, including a DUI.

Plus, deputies say a pistol and drugs were found in the floorboard of his car.

