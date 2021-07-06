Owensboro commissioners approve grant application for new police body cameras

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission is greenlighting a grant application to get new body cameras for police.

The grant, offered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, would cover half of the cost for 79 body cameras to be worn by police.

If awarded, the city would pay nearly $154,000 to secure those cameras.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.