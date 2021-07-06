Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro commissioners approve grant application for new police body cameras

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission is greenlighting a grant application to get new body cameras for police.

The grant, offered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, would cover half of the cost for 79 body cameras to be worn by police.

If awarded, the city would pay nearly $154,000 to secure those cameras.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Jessy Barnett.
Police: Evansville adult entertainment store robbed, man arrested
Officials: Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle on US 60 East in Henderson Co.
Officials: Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle on US 60 East in Henderson Co.
Devin Hobby.
Arrest made in weekend shooting outside Evansville Dollar General
Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station
Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

Doctors ask more Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine.
‘Yes, I am concerned’: Doctors ask more Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine
Vintage war planes to land in Evansville Wed.
Vintage war planes to land in Evansville Wed.
Gramps Coffee & Donuts opens in Owensboro
Gramps Coffee & Donuts opens in Owensboro
Mike Blake with his family after being told he will be inducted into the IBA Hall of Fame
Mike Blake to be inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame