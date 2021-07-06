Isolated P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A typical July weather pattern filled with heat and humidity along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Patchy fog early under mainly sunny skies then partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps with reach 90-degrees with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, sun early then mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains low.

Thursday, partly sunny and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall.

