Isolated P.M. Storms

Patchy Fog Early
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A typical July weather pattern filled with heat and humidity along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Patchy fog early under mainly sunny skies then partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps with reach 90-degrees with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, sun early then mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains low.

Thursday, partly sunny and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall.

Hot and humid with scattered storms