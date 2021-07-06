Ind. task force team in Fla. helping in search, rescue of condo collapse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana USAR Task Force Number 1 arrived in Florida on Friday of last week. They had to be briefed and trained on the situation before they could get to work.

[Previous: Ind. FEMA team joins condo collapse efforts]

Over the weekend, that hard work began.

The task force says since the demolition of the remaining tower, the crew has been working at the collapse site around the clock.

They are working 12 hours on and 12 hours off.

However, when they take a 12-hour break, another team takes over. That way crews are working non-stop for 24 hours a day.

The crew says this is by far the most labor-intensive deployment they have ever worked.

The Indiana crew shared a picture on their Facebook page, saying the work is methodical, dangerous and exhausting.

But messages of appreciation on their meals from local elementary school children provide much-needed mental support.

Our Chellsie Parker plans on talking to the crew later today. She’ll have more information later on 14 News.

