Ind. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 153 new coronavirus cases. They reported six new deaths over the weekend.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 755,700 confirmed cases and 13,459 deaths.

The state map show 14 news cases in our area, but no new deaths.

The map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Gibson County, one new cases in Posey County, one new case in Dubois and Warrick counties, and zero new cases in Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,726 cases, 402 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,229 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,900 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,759 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,494 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,347 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,387 cases, 34 deaths

