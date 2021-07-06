Henderson Senior Center reopens

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Senior Center, or The Gathering Place, reopened Tuesday morning.

Officials say the senior center will resume all daily activities such as bingo, exercise programs, cards, pool and congregate meals in addition to the meals on wheels program.

“Our local seniors have been patiently waiting for our reopening and we can’t wait to open our doors, and see their smiling faces in a few short weeks,” said Bill Rhodes, Executive Director.

