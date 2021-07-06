Birthday Club
Habitat for Humanity rehabilitates homes in Perry County

944 4th Street is the first home in Tell City to get a makeover from Habitat for Humanity.
944 4th Street is the first home in Tell City to get a makeover from Habitat for Humanity.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Perry County began rehabilitating a home on 4th Street last Tuesday.

Speaking with 14 News on Tuesday, Executive Director Josh Harris said it’s a new effort that differs from their usual approach of building brand new homes.

He said the structural integrity of the 4th Street house made the decision easier, and so did the help from their sponsor, Mulzer Crushed Stone.

Mulzer salesman Keith Wahl said it was help they were happy to give. He said about 20 volunteers from the company took half days of work to start the demolition of the house’s interior.

Harris said when they build a house, they build a stable habitat for a family.

By improving an existing home that’s been neglected, they build a stable habitat for the whole community.

“If that home is not addressed and doesn’t get fixed up, one by one the entire neighborhood can start to be affected and start to slip away,” Harris said.

As more houses are rehabilitated, he said they want to begin building houses as well.

The goal is to eventually have build projects and rehabilitation projects running simultaneously.

“It is going to be a lot of work, but we’re up for it,” he said.

Applications for 944 4th Street are still being accepted.

Applicants can call 812-547-4805, or go to habitat.org for more information.

