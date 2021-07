OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Gramps Coffee and Donuts is opening up shop in downtown Owensboro Tuesday.

They’ve been working to get the building in the 300 block of Frederica Street ready.

According to their Facebook page, the company will serve uniquely crafted coffee and donuts.

The door opens at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.