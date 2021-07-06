Firework sales booming in Evansville after Independence Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day may be over, but there are a few days left in Indiana to set off your fireworks.

It’s been a busy day at Dreamland Fireworks in Evansville. Owners say it’s been like this all day long.

Indiana firework laws permit fireworks after 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset but only until July 9. People have been coming to try to take advantage of their days left to light some fireworks.

Owner David Baiz says it’s been a lot of work trying to keep shelves stocked. He says it’s been busier than he’s seen in a while in his six years of running his store.

”I think more people after last year, doing fireworks for the first time wanting to do it again, so we’ve had a lot of that. The difference is they’re doing it in large groups instead of by themselves,” shared Baiz.

Dreamland Fireworks will be open on Diamond Avenue until the July 9 cut off if you’re wanting to do some last-minute celebrating.

