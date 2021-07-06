Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death

Mother charged in connection to November baby death
Mother charged in connection to November baby death
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother has been sentenced after the death of her baby.

In November of last year, police say Briance Biggs told them she fed her baby in the middle of the night and fell asleep with the baby laying on her arm. Police say the baby died in the bed overnight.

[READ: Mother charged in connection to November baby death]

As part of a plea agreement, Biggs will serve four years on probation.

The charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death was dropped as part of that agreement.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Dollar General on Weinbach
Person shot outside Evansville Dollar General
Jessy Barnett.
Police: Evansville adult entertainment store robbed, man arrested
3 people taken to hospital after side-by-side overturns
3 people taken to hospital after side-by-side overturns
Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members
Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members
William Jackson, 33
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives over 3 times the legal limit and crashes

Latest News

Power outage reported in Webster Co.
Power outage reported in Webster Co.
3 people treated for firework-related injuries over holiday weekend
Firework sales booming in Evansville after Independence Day
Firework sales booming in Evansville after Independence Day
Union County wrestler heads to Naval Academy
Union County wrestler heads to Naval Academy