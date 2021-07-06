Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother has been sentenced after the death of her baby.

In November of last year, police say Briance Biggs told them she fed her baby in the middle of the night and fell asleep with the baby laying on her arm. Police say the baby died in the bed overnight.

[READ: Mother charged in connection to November baby death]

As part of a plea agreement, Biggs will serve four years on probation.

The charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death was dropped as part of that agreement.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.