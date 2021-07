EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is set to spend the next 21 years in prison.

According to Prosecutor Thomas Clowers, Bret Swiertz, 53, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including stalking, kidnapping and domestic battery.

We’re told those crimes were committed against Swiertz’s ex-girlfriend in Posey County.

