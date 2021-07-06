Birthday Club
3 people treated for firework-related injuries over holiday weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess says three people have been treated in the emergency room for firework-related injuries over the holiday weekend.

14 News reached out to other hospitals about any major injuries caused by fireworks.

Owensboro Health said they didn’t see any this weekend.

We also reached out to Ascension St. Vincent but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

