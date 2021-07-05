Police investigating after Owensboro residence hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after an Owensboro home was hit multiple times by gunfire.

They tell us it happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a firearm discharge.

There, they discovered an occupied residence was shot several times.

Luckily, authorities tell us no one was injured.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

They ask anyone with information to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.