Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Evansville store robbed, man arrested

Jessy Barnett.
Jessy Barnett.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man is in jail after a reported robbery at an Evansville business.

Officers were called to Lovers Playground on N. Main Street around 3:45 Sunday afternoon for a hold-up in progress.

A caller told authorities that a man entered the store and pulled a gun on her and stole money out of the register.

They say he also took the store phone and some merchandise.

Officers arrived and say surveillance footage from the store and other nearby businesses helped them find the suspected vehicle used to get away.

Officers found that vehicle on Oak Hill Road.

After an investigation, police located the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jessy Barnett, in the 700 block of E. Iowa Street.

According to EPD, they found all the stolen items along with a gun on him.

Barnett was arrested and faces robbery and burglary charges.

Police say he also had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Dollar General on Weinbach
Person shot outside Evansville Dollar General
William Jackson, 33
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives over 3 times the legal limit and crashes
3 people taken to hospital after side-by-side overturns
3 people taken to hospital after side-by-side overturns
Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members.
Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members
Fire on Boonville New Harmony
Fireworks cause garage fire in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest.
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest.
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest
US 60 in Hancock Co. back open after downed pole, water line break
Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station