Police: Evansville store robbed, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man is in jail after a reported robbery at an Evansville business.

Officers were called to Lovers Playground on N. Main Street around 3:45 Sunday afternoon for a hold-up in progress.

A caller told authorities that a man entered the store and pulled a gun on her and stole money out of the register.

They say he also took the store phone and some merchandise.

Officers arrived and say surveillance footage from the store and other nearby businesses helped them find the suspected vehicle used to get away.

Officers found that vehicle on Oak Hill Road.

After an investigation, police located the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jessy Barnett, in the 700 block of E. Iowa Street.

According to EPD, they found all the stolen items along with a gun on him.

Barnett was arrested and faces robbery and burglary charges.

Police say he also had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.