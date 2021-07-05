Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a hold-up at an Evansville gas station late Sunday night.

That happened just before 11:30 at the Chuckles on South Weinbach.

Police say a man implied he had a gun and demanded money.

Officers are still looking into how much was taken and who did it.

They tell us no one was hurt.

We’ll be checking in with police for more information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Dollar General on Weinbach
Person shot outside Evansville Dollar General
Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members.
Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members
William Jackson, 33
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives over 3 times the legal limit and crashes
3 people taken to hospital after side-by-side overturns
3 people taken to hospital after side-by-side overturns
Fire on Boonville New Harmony
Fireworks cause garage fire in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest.
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest.
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest
US 60 in Hancock Co. back open after downed pole, water line break
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/5
Monday Sunrise Headlines