Police called to hold-up at Evansville gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a hold-up at an Evansville gas station late Sunday night.

That happened just before 11:30 at the Chuckles on South Weinbach.

Police say a man implied he had a gun and demanded money.

Officers are still looking into how much was taken and who did it.

They tell us no one was hurt.

We’ll be checking in with police for more information.

