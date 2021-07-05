Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Police are investigating a hold-up at an Evansville gas station. Police say a man walked in and implied he had a gun and demanded money.

Rescue workers are resuming the search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo. Demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down what was left of the structure.

Tropical Strom Elsa is sweeping along Cuba’s southern coast. Forecasters expect it to make landfall by midafternoon today as it moves toward the US.

From the prairies to the oceans, firework displays large and small lit up the sky all across America and around the Tri-State over the weekend.

