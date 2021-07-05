Hot and humid with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Heat and humidity will stick around for the first half of the week. Daily highs will peak around 90 and overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s. A few scattered showers and storms possible on Wednesday. Temps ease into the middle 80s for the end of the week with more rain chances appearing over the weekend. A few showers and storms may contain heavy rainfall and lightning .

