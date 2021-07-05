Hard Work, Small-town Values put Colson Montgomery on Cusp of Pro Ball Career

HOLLAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State has had many athletes star in the big leagues, like Don Mattingly, Andy Benes, Brad Wilkerson, and Scott Rolen. Now, Southridge graduate, Colson Montgomery, could someday, add his name to that list. We spoke with Colson and his father, TJ., after they returned from the MLB combine, as the small-town superstar, gets ready, for the Major League Baseball Draft.

It’s not everyday, kids like Colson Montgomery come along: an uber-talented baseball star from Southridge High School, who’s humble, hard-working, well-mannered, and most importantly, an all-around team-first guy.

“You always hear those small-town kids,” said T.J. Montgomery, father of Colson. “They come from a small-town, with great values, and that’s the one thing that all these teams see in Colson: small-town values, hard-working kid.”

His parents, Lisa and T.J., have raised Colson and his 4 siblings, with those values, and that’s translated directly to his success on the diamond.

“It’s just bred into their system, if you keep telling them and showing them and playing,” said Colson’s father T.J. “Everyday we’d throw, and practice makes perfect. If we lose, we’ll lose graciously. If we win, we’ll win graciously, but we’re always gonna be the hardest working person and your fundamentals are always gonna be the best.”

All that hard work has propelled Montgomery, to the cusp of a pro ball career. Montgomery is being projected as a first-round draft pick in the latest Major League Baseball mock drafts: going anywhere, from as high as #10 to the Mets, to somewhere in the mid-20′s: very cool, for a kid from tiny, Holland, Indiana.

“Still I don’t really like believe what’s all happening right now,” said Colson. I mean I’m just kinda letting it all come to me and I’m just kinda keeping the mindset of, ‘It’ll all work out the way it’s supposed to’.”

Now this Dubois County phenom started turning heads way before high school, but it’s impossible to predict the future.

“You’re like, ‘Yeah he’s good now, but what’s he gonna be like?’,” said T.J. Montgomery, Colson’s dad. “One of his old baseball coaches called me. He was on the second team of the Ironmen down in Louisville when he 12 years old, and that coach was like, ‘Ya know what, maybe we should’ve put him on that first team. We didn’t know he was gonna grow up to be 6’4″, 225 lbs.’ Joe Keisch used to be our head baseball coach. He used to play pro ball with the Rangers. When we got back from the combine, Joe texted me and said, ‘I told you back in the 8th grade, that he was gonna be a first rounder.’”

Colson has always been a highly-skilled, multi-sport athlete. He played baseball, football, and basketball, which was his first love, and the sport he originally thought he’d focus on.

“I’ve played baseball ever since I was a little kid, but I really didn’t start taking it seriously, until high school. Coming into my freshman year, I was playing high school baseball, and there was some D-1 coaches who came to look at Camden and Chase on our team, and then I had a good game, and they were wondering like, ‘Who’s that kid at shortstop?’,” said the former Southridge shortstop. “Then agents started coming into the picture. Finally, my junior year, is really when I put all in baseball. Once you think one things the best for you, then something else comes in to the picture out of nowhere and I kinda just went with that and let it be a sign.”

What a sign it was. Fresh off Southridge baseball’s state championship, Colson took part in the first-ever MLB draft combine last week, and then later this week, he and his whole family are headed to the draft, in Denver, where he’ll wait for his name to be called.

“Until they actually call his name, I won’t believe it, but I’m gonna love every minute of it,” said Colson’s father.

“When the day comes to get picked, then that’s kinda when it’ll all finally start sinking in, coming in, feeling the emotions and everything,” said Colson.

Now, on Monday, Colson will head be in Florida, where he’ll work out in front of the Mets and the Rays, before eventually heading to Denver, on Saturday, for the MLB draft, which is Sunday, July 11th.

