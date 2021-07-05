Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A father rescued his two daughters from his vehicle before it was fully submerged in the Ohio River Sunday.

That happened at English Park in Owensboro right before the fireworks started.

Harley Day says his daughter put the car in neutral when he stepped out for a second. That’s when he says the car went into the river.

This is the moment Harley Day rescued his two daughters from his vehicle as it was going into the river at English Park yesterday.



Day tells us everyone is OK and says no one has any life-threatening injuries.

