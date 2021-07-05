Evansville business prepares to reopen at new location following Diamond Flea Market fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business is preparing to open its doors again after losing everything in a fire two months ago.

[READ: Vendors deal with the aftermath of Diamond Flea Market fire]

Evansville Toys and Games is almost ready to open at their new location after spending years in their last place before it burned down. They say they’re excited to get back to normal.

The Diamond Flea Market fire destroyed several stores back in May. Police say it was arson.

[READ: EPD: Man arrested in connection to Diamond Flea Market fire]

Evansville Toys and Games, who wasn’t insured, was among the stores that lost almost everything, around $200,000 worth of inventory.

“We’ll build it back,” shared Evansville Toys and Games owner Daniel Barrit

Barrit sold a lot of his personal collection to raise the money to open again but still couldn’t have done it without the community’s support.

“I can’t say how awesome it feels. It was, went from being crushed, you know, emotionally and being picked back up from the community and everybody reaching out,” said Barrit. “And then now to this, being so close to being open again. I mean, it’s wonderful.”

Their new location has space to expand if they need it later on, but for now, they’re excited to welcome customers again.

“I’m excited to see how this goes. I’m just, I’m excited to see people come in and hopefully smile,” shared Barrit. “That’s the big thing is when they’re coming in, and they’re smiling and happy.”

The store plans to open on Saturday at 10 a.m. They will also have two action figure experts visiting to meet customers and sign merchandise.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.