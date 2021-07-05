Downed pole, water line break impacts US 60 in Hancock Co.
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash at the intersection of US 60 and KY1389 took down an electric pole in Hancock County Sunday evening.
US 60 is a two-way stop while the electricity is off.
While Kenergy crews were working, transportation officials say they hit a water line.
A detour was set up at the intersection of KY 1389 and Donna Lou Lane.
There is also a detour at US 60 and KY 2181 routing traffic south on Ky 2181.
