Downed pole, water line break impacts US 60 in Hancock Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash at the intersection of US 60 and KY1389 took down an electric pole in Hancock County Sunday evening.

US 60 is a two-way stop while the electricity is off.

While Kenergy crews were working, transportation officials say they hit a water line.

A detour was set up at the intersection of KY 1389 and Donna Lou Lane.

There is also a detour at US 60 and KY 2181 routing traffic south on Ky 2181.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

