Dispatch: Accident with injuries involving motorcycle on US 60 East in Henderson Co.

Traffic Alert in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch tells us there is an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle near the Henderson-Daviess County line.

They say that accident happened near the intersection on US 60 East and Williams Keene Road.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

