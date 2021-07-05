Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a party in Madisonville over the weekend.
Bret Michaels kicked off his new tour in Madisonville City Park Friday night.
He posted on Facebook saying, “A big gratitude to my friends and fans in Madisonville. . .”
There were bands and food venders in the park all weekend long.
