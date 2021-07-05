Birthday Club
Bret Michaels kicks off tour in Madisonville for 4th Fest

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a party in Madisonville over the weekend.

Bret Michaels kicked off his new tour in Madisonville City Park Friday night.

[Previous: Events back on the calendar in Madisonville this summer]

He posted on Facebook saying, “A big gratitude to my friends and fans in Madisonville. . .”

There were bands and food venders in the park all weekend long.

