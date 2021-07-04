Police investigating robbery in Henderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a robbery in Henderson.
Police say they responded to Algonquins at 11:46 Saturday night.
When officers arrived, they say the victim told them a man approached him while he was inside his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.
After demanding money from him, police say the man pistol-whipped the victim, leaving with his wallet containing $470 and personal items.
If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to call 270-831-1295 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
