Police investigating robbery in Henderson

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a robbery in Henderson.

Police say they responded to Algonquins at 11:46 Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they say the victim told them a man approached him while he was inside his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

After demanding money from him, police say the man pistol-whipped the victim, leaving with his wallet containing $470 and personal items.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to call 270-831-1295 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

