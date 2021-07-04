Fourth of July celebrations begin in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County is kicking off Independence Day weekend with a lineup of food and festivities along Water Street on Saturday night.

14 News spoke to a few food truck vendors, who all say they are so excited to be a part of Saturday’s event after Fourth of July celebrations were canceled last year.

City officials have Water Street blocked off from First Street to Fifth Street. Those planning to attend can find parking around Central Park or along Main Street.

Organizers came prepared for a big crowd.

”All of our events so far this summer, we’ve been so blessed to have such beautiful weather, and today is no exception to that - it’s just going to be a great day,” Downtown Henderson Partnership Executive Director Lindsay Locasto said. “All of the businesses are excited, all of the food vendors are excited, our wonderful sponsors. I think everyone is just ready to have that sense of community again and this summer just seems to be bringing that back.”

The firework show is set to begin around 9:15 p.m.

Food vendors say they will be staying throughout the night until all the people are gone.

