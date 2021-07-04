Fireworks celebrations getting underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Independence Day celebration is getting underway around 6 p.m.

Food trucks are set up along Riverside Drive.

At 7:30, “The Phantom Regiment,” a drum and bugle group, will have all the patriotic music covered.

“Fireworks on the Ohio” will kick off around 9:15.

Police say they’re asking you to be careful when you get to and leave downtown. Cherry Street to Court Street will be shut down until Monday to help with traffic flow in that area.

Owensboro’s “All-American Fourth of July” event kicked off at 5 p.m. those fireworks are also going up at 9:15 along the riverfront.

There will be fireworks set off in three other locations throughout the city.

