Fireworks cause garage fire in Vanderburgh Co.

Fire on Boonville New Harmony
Fire on Boonville New Harmony(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville New Harmony Road is back open of a fire Sunday afternoon.

Scott Township crews were called out shortly before 1:30 p.m.

They say some fireworks went off sooner than expected and shot into a detached garage.

The road was closed between Hoing and Martin for about an hour so fire crews could connect to a hydrant.

No one was hurt.

Officials say the garage is left with heavy smoke and water damage.

Scott Township officials say, knock on wood, this is the only fireworks related incident they have been called out to so far this Independence Day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

