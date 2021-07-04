Birthday Club
Evansville community helps boy with leukemia celebrate 5th birthday

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day isn’t the only celebration happening this weekend.

On Saturday, 5-year-old Oliver Fagan, or “Ollie” as most people know him, celebrated his fifth birthday.

He was diagnosed with leukemia on March 15.

Oliver was actually scheduled to have a procedure this week, but his blood count needs more time to recover. Lucky for him, this means he’s home for his birthday.

As Oliver’s immune system fights to get stronger, what better way to celebrate than from the comfort and safety of his own backyard. Cars full of family, friends, community members and even the Evansville Fire Department made their way to wish Ollie a very happy birthday.

”I’ve always gone over the top for his birthday every single year, that’s just me,” Angela Fagan, Ollie’s mother said. “Since we can’t have everybody here because of his immune system, I just wanted at least every one to come by and show their support, and honk and wave and let him know how special he is.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

