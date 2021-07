EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since Friday.

They say 17-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza was last seen at Turoni’s on Weinbach.

If you see her or have information, please contact Evansville Police Detective Spencer at 812-436-7979 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.