EPD investigating shots fired incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday.

Officers responded to the area by the 700 block of Cross Street for shots fired.

Police say the caller reported seeing three vehicles chase each other and firing shots at each other, describing the vehicles as a silver car, a cream colored car and an unknown type of vehicle.

We’re told the vehicles were last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive.

Officers found shell casings in the 900 block of Sweetser Avenue, according to the police report.

The investigation is still ongoing.

