EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have been called to the Dollar General at Weinbach and Pollack for reports of a shooting.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers say AMR was called to an area of Kathleen Ave. where there is a possible victim.

We have a crew working to learn more.

On scene of what dispatch says is a shooting at the Dollar General at Weinbach and Pollack Ave. Police have the plaza blocked off right now with caution tape. @14News pic.twitter.com/Qiy5ZWJ8Wn — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) July 4, 2021

