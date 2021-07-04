Birthday Club
Clear and calm tonight, mostly sunny and hot Monday

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have lucked into some great weather this Independence Day weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

The fireworks forecast is looking fantastic! Temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening under clear and calm conditions, eventually bottoming out in the upper 60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid 90s. Monday night will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The heat and humidity creep just a little higher Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. In general, Tuesday looks mostly sunny, but an isolated shower may pop up in the afternoon.

There is a slightly better chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Neither day will be a washout, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday and mid to upper 80s Thursday.

As that system slides off to the east, our weather will turn mostly sunny and mainly dry on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. However, another cold front will push through our region Saturday, bringing us our best chance of rain out of the next seven days along with a slight cooldown. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday but will drop a few degrees into the mid 80s Sunday.

