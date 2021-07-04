Birthday Club
Atkinson Pool makes grand reopening following delays due to lifeguard shortage

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday is opening day over at Atkinson Pool in Henderson.

For months, city officials have said they didn’t know whether the pool would open this summer due to the lack of lifeguards.

After multiple advertisements to attract more applicants didn’t work, the city of Henderson approved some changes to help out, such as higher pay and a lower age requirement for lifeguards.

Henderson City Aquatics Director Mark Simmons says he’s excited to be open now with a full staff.

”Everybody’s just really thrilled, and we’re thrilled to have people back,” Simmons said. “It seems that we’re turning the page and we’re moving on, and hopefully we can just get better and better next year, and the next year after that also.”

Simmons says there was much bigger of a turnout than he expected on Saturday.

He says the line of people waiting to get in was all the way out the door prior to the grand reopening Saturday morning.

