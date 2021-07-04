Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives over 3 times the legal limit and crashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a drunk driving charge after police say he was driving over three times the legal limit and crashed.

Police say they responded to a crash with injuries involving two vehicles and a motorcycle at Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway just after 11 Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke to the driver who struck the motorcycle. Police say William Jackson, 33, told them he had been drinking, and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

That’s when police say they began administering field sobriety tests, which were halted for the safety of Jackson due to being very impaired.

Officers administered a portable breath test for Jackson, reading .251 BAC, according to court documents. We’re told Jackson also consented to a chemical test that read .237 g.

Jackson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an ace of .15 or more.

