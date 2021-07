EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a side-by-side overturned in Vanderburgh County Saturday.

The German Township Fire Department responded to the 6900 block of Meadow Lane just before 6 p.m.

They say three people were treated on scene before being taken to the hospital by AMR.

