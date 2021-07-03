Birthday Club
Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall put on exhibit in Owensboro

By Derek Mullins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall was on display at the Friday After 5 event this weekend.

The wall serves as a memorial for all Kentucky veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

The names on that wall represent each of the Kentuckians who died in action, were held as prisoners of war, or are still missing in action.

Jack Mattingly, the president of the Kentucky State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, explains why bringing this wall around the commonwealth means so much.

“I went 30-35 years, I didn’t want anyone to know I had been to Vietnam,” Mattingly said. “My wife had me go to another wall down in London, Kentucky, and I broke. I was a door gunner in Vietnam. We did med evac runs, we would bring in guys that had already passed. They were telling me to tell their wives, mothers, children that they loved them, and I didn’t know who they were. So, when we came back from London, I told my wife, I need something I can take around to the families, so that they can touch the wall, and let the wall touch them back.”

The wall will be on display at the Owensboro Convention Center through July 5.

