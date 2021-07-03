Birthday Club
Travel spikes for Fourth of July weekend

Millions of people were prepared to fly across the U.S. on Friday.
Millions of people were prepared to fly across the U.S. on Friday.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday travelers began coming out in droves this past week.

Officials at the Evansville Regional Airport were predicting the weekend of July 4 could be their busiest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the airport reported a 500% increase in traffic compared to last year.

As of Friday, airport officials needed more time to assess the date from June, but they expected the trend would continue.

The scene at the airport Friday was representative of most of the country.

One woman, Cindy Bulger, was there to pick up her eldest daughter.

Both her children were visiting for the Fourth of July, and while getting her younger daughter earlier this week, she got to see first-hand what this week’s travel was like at a major airport.”

“I had to go to the Nashville airport to pick her up,” she said. “It was horrendous. A lot of people are traveling. They’re going to be with family.”

AAA predicted 50 million people would be heading out of town for the weekend.

People like Noah Cervantes, who was leaving for Jacksonville to see his family on Friday.

“We haven’t been able to really fly that much because of COVID,” he said. “So we’re finally able to go see them.”

Passengers said the dwindling pandemic was a major factor in their traveling.

“I’m vaccinated now so I feel a lot safer taking any kind of flight,” Cervantes said.

The Transporation Security Administration is recommending travelers arrive for flights at least two hours early.

An average of two million people has been traveling through airport security across the country.

With so many of them feeling extra free for Independence day, being extra prepared for the long lines should help that feeling stay.

