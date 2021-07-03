Birthday Club
Sunny and warmer Independence Day

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday morning lows dipped into the upper 50s across the Tri-State under clear skies. Afternoon highs stopped in the low 80s with low humidity. Winds will gradually shift around to the southeast on Sunday. Independence Day will be sunny and warmer and a little more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The work week will start out sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s on Monday. Increasing clouds will bring a chance of scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon, with more widespread rain chances for the middle and end of the week.

