Noco Park hosting soft launch this weekend in downtown Evansville

By William Putt
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new downtown park is holding its soft launch Saturday.

Noco Park, which is located on the 100 block of South Third Avenue, has filled the space of an old parking lot, transforming the space into the latest downtown attraction.

The park will feature food trucks, games, drinks and local art.

“We want the creatives to feel like this is their space,” Marketing Director Nakim Williams “We want the innovators to feel like this is their space. We want people who’s ambitious about life and exciting things, and don’t feel like they have to travel to a larger city to experience that sort of culture.”

For those who want to attend this weekend’s soft opening, click here to reserve a ticket.

Admission is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

