Mosque makes grand reopening in Evansville

The formerly named Masjid As-Sunnah Traditional House of Worship Mosque officially reopened in Evansville on Friday.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A re-established mosque is now open in Evansville.

The formerly named Masjid As-Sunnah Traditional House of Worship Mosque was destroyed over 20 years ago after a truck rammed into the building.

Located on 315 Taylor Ave. in Evansville, this setting is now a place for those of Islamic faith to worship all year round.

Founder Faraji Garth tells 14 News they are trying to promote peace and unity with the message of Islam.

“Cleaning up people, homes, communities, and society at large worldwide, and this is our only endeavor for the pleasure of all-mighty God to bring into effect what we know can be,” Garth said.

The group gathers every Friday from 1-3 p.m. and welcomes everyone to come by.

