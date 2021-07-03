Birthday Club
ISP: Man airlifted following wreck in Posey Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A North Carolina man was airlifted to Deaconess Midtown after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police says the wreck happened at the 7 and a half mile marker going westbound on I-64 around 9 p.m.

He says the man either swerved to avoid hitting a deer or lost control of the vehicle after hitting the deer, causing him to end up in the wooded area.

Sgt. Ringle tells 14 News the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He says the man was airlifted to the hospital and believes his injuries are non-life-threatening.

