Hopkins County Senior Center reopens in Madisonville

The Hopkins County Senior Center officially reopened its doors on Friday.
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Senior Center officially reopened its doors on Friday.

Center Coordinator Penny Vanvactor hopes to hit the ground running by setting up monthly blood pressure checkups, tax preparation and providing farmers market vouchers for seniors.

The center also offers games, shopping trips and basic transportation.

Vanvactor explains that just providing a space to socialize is important as well.

”They’ve missed their friends,” Vanvactor said. “This is sometimes the only outing that they get. The only other person to person they get is with other seniors. It’s good for their physical, their mental well-being that they can associate and just fellowship with other people.”

The center has plans to take monthly trips out of state and some seniors have even requested to go gambling.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

