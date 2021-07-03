Evansville church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members.

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Oak Hill Christian Center is suspending in-person services for Sunday after multiple members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the church’s Facebook page.

This comes after the center announced last week that church leaders decided to cancel their youth group summer camp due to positive COVID-19 tests.

As of now, it’s unclear how many members have tested positive or how long the suspension will last.

In the meantime, the center says it will live stream Sunday’s service on Facebook and YouTube.

